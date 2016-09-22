BRIEF-Hill-Rom Holdings amends senior credit agreement

Sept 22 Hill Rom Holdings Inc

* Hill Rom holdings inc says on september 8, 2015, entered into senior credit agreement

* Hill Rom holdings inc says on september 21, 2016, company entered into an amended and restated senior credit agreement

* Hill Rom holdings inc says amendment of credit facility for a new $1.4625 billion term loan and $700.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility Source text (bit.ly/2cwwqzI)