版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 00:14 BJT

BRIEF-Hill-Rom Holdings amends senior credit agreement

Sept 22 Hill Rom Holdings Inc

* Hill Rom holdings inc says on september 8, 2015, entered into senior credit agreement

* Hill Rom holdings inc says on september 21, 2016, company entered into an amended and restated senior credit agreement

* Hill Rom holdings inc says amendment of credit facility for a new $1.4625 billion term loan and $700.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility Source text (bit.ly/2cwwqzI)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐