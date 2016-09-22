BRIEF-Cove Street Capital calls upon Penny Family to sell Westell Technologies

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Cove Street Capital LLC :
* Cove Street Capital,other shareholders of Westell Technologies, "resoundingly rebuke" co's board of directors,strategic direction
* At Westell's ASM on Sept 13, 72% of shareholders not-affiliated with Penny Family Trust withheld support for Robert Penny III,Robert Foskett
* Cove Street says call upon Penny Family for immediate hiring of an investment banker to sell Westell
* Cove Street Capital Llc reports a stake of 16 percent in Westell Technologies as of Sept 22 Source text - bit.ly/2d2StPm Further company coverage:
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.