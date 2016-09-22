版本:
BRIEF-Cove Street Capital calls upon Penny Family to sell Westell Technologies

Sept 22 Cove Street Capital LLC :

* Cove Street Capital,other shareholders of Westell Technologies, "resoundingly rebuke" co's board of directors,strategic direction

* At Westell's ASM on Sept 13, 72% of shareholders not-affiliated with Penny Family Trust withheld support for Robert Penny III,Robert Foskett

* Cove Street says call upon Penny Family for immediate hiring of an investment banker to sell Westell

* Cove Street Capital Llc reports a stake of 16 percent in Westell Technologies as of Sept 22 Source text - bit.ly/2d2StPm Further company coverage:

