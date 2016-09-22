BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin signs an agreement in principle for a joint venture with China National Nuclear Corporation & Shanghai Electric Company

Sept 22 Snc

* Lavalin signs an agreement in principle for a joint venture with China National Nuclear Corporation & Shanghai Electric Company

* Lavalin Group Inc - new company is expected to be registered in mid-2017

* Lavalin Group Inc - new co would be followed by formation of two design centres - one in Canada and another in China

* Lavalin group inc says joint venture company would develop, market and build advanced fuel candu reactor Source text :