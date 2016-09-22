BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin signs an agreement in principle for a joint venture with China National Nuclear Corporation & Shanghai Electric Company

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Snc
* Lavalin signs an agreement in principle for a joint venture with China National Nuclear Corporation & Shanghai Electric Company
* Lavalin Group Inc - new company is expected to be registered in mid-2017
* Lavalin Group Inc - new co would be followed by formation of two design centres - one in Canada and another in China
* Lavalin group inc says joint venture company would develop, market and build advanced fuel candu reactor Source text :
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.