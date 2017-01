Sept 22 Alpiq Holding AG :

* Alpiq intends to sell its gas-fired combined cycle power station in Budapest

* Intends to sell the csepel gas-fired combined cycle power station in Budapest with an output of 403 MW.

* Alpiq will use the divestment proceeds to further reduce its net debt

* It is Alpiq's aim to complete the sale by the end of 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2cFXn1n Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)