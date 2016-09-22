版本:
BRIEF-Isle of Capri Casinos may have to pay a termination fee of $30 mln

Sept 22 Isle Of Capri Casinos Inc :

* If deal is terminated under certain circumstances, Eldorado may be required to pay termination fee of $60 million

* If deal is terminated under certain circumstances, co may be required to pay termination fee of $30 million - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2cOvJor Further company coverage:

