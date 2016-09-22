版本:
2016年 9月 23日

BRIEF-Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd to make plastic compound in India - nikkei

Sept 22 Nikkei:

* Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd to make plastic compound in India - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Chemical plans to install production equipment with annual capacity of 5,000 tons at Chennai facility for some 500 mln yen to 1 bln yen - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2cOzslS)

