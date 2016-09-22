版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 01:08 BJT

BRIEF-Elon Musk says aiming for Oct. 28 unveil of new Tesla/Solarcity solar roof

Sept 22 Elon Musk tweet:

* Aiming for October 28 unveil in SF bay area of New Tesla/Solarcity solar roof with integrated powerwall 2.0 battery, Tesla charger Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐