BRIEF-Oracle says Court grants motion for permanent injunction against copyright infringement by Rimini Street

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Oracle Corp:
* Court granted Oracle's motion for a permanent injunction against continued copyright infringement by Rimini Street
* Court also awarded Oracle $46 million in attorneys' fees, costs against Rimini and Ravin personally on top of $50m in damages awarded by jury last year
* Court granted motion for a permanent injunction against continued computer access violations by Rimini and its President and CEO, Seth Ravin
* Jury found Rimini infringed every one of 93 separate copyright registrations at issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.