BRIEF-Oracle says Court grants motion for permanent injunction against copyright infringement by Rimini Street

Sept 22 Oracle Corp:

* Court granted Oracle's motion for a permanent injunction against continued copyright infringement by Rimini Street

* Court also awarded Oracle $46 million in attorneys' fees, costs against Rimini and Ravin personally on top of $50m in damages awarded by jury last year

* Court granted motion for a permanent injunction against continued computer access violations by Rimini and its President and CEO, Seth Ravin

* Jury found Rimini infringed every one of 93 separate copyright registrations at issue