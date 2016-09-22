版本:
BRIEF-Resolute to acquire Tembec Sawmill in Senneterre

Sept 22 Resolute Forest Products Inc

* Resolute to acquire Tembec Sawmill in Senneterre (Quebec) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

