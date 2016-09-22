版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 02:58 BJT

BRIEF-Airbnb raises $850 mln at $30 bln valuation - CNBC,citing Dow Jones

Sept 22 (Reuters) -

* Airbnb raises $850 mln at $30 bln valuation; Google Capital & Tech. Crossover Ventures led the deal - CNBC, citing Dow Jones

