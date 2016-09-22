版本:
BRIEF-About $2OO mln of Airbnb employee stock was sold as part of fundraising-WSJ

Sept 22 (Reuters) -

* About $200 million of Airbnb employee stock was sold as part of the fundraising - WSJ, citing sources

* Employees with Airbnb for over four years had opportunity to sell common shares to investors as part of fundraising deal-WSJ, citing sources

Source text - on.wsj.com/2cORiFa

