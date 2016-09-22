BRIEF-Novatel Wireless enters into agreement to sell its mobile broadband business for $50 mln

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Novatel Wireless Inc :
* Novatel Wireless enters into agreement to sell its mobile broadband (MIFI) business for $50,000,000
* Novatel wireless will sell to TCL its mobile broadband business for a cash payment of $50 million payable at closing
* After closing of transaction, ctrack is expected to account for approximately 70 pct of total corporate revenue.
* Commencing in q1 after closing of TCL deal, estimate that newco will be generating approximately $90 million in annualized revenues
* Each share of Novatel wireless will automatically convert into an equivalent corresponding share of common stock of newco
* Estimate NEWCO will be generating annual non-gaap gross margin of more than 60 pct and annual adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 10 pct
* Closing of transaction is expected to occur in q1 of 2017.
* Intends to undertake a holding company restructuring which will result in newco owning all of capital stock of Novatel wireless
* Newly-Formed unit of NEWCO and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Novatel Wireless will be merged with and into Novatel Wireless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.