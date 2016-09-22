版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 03:56 BJT

BRIEF-Cargill says voluntarily recalling 3 varieties of boxed Chocolate Nut Clusters

Sept 22 Cargill

* Cargill Says Recalling Three Varieties Of Boxed Chocolate Nut Cluster Supplied By Asher Chocolate Company And Sold Under Wilbur Chocolate Brand

* Cargill Says Voluntarily Recalling Three Varieties Of Boxed Chocolate Nut Clusters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

