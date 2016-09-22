版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 03:57 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's says Viacom's dividend cut credit negative for NAI, does not impact ratings

Sept 22 Viacom Inc

* Moody's says Viacom's 50% dividend cut is credit negative for NAI but does not impact ratings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

