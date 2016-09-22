版本:
BRIEF-Raytheon declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.7325/shr

Sept 22 Raytheon Co

* Raytheon company declares quarterly cash dividend

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.7325 per outstanding share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

