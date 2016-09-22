BRIEF-Capital Bank Financial says Capital Bank Corp entered into a settlement regarding alleged improper assessment and collection of overdraft fees

Sept 22 Capital Bank Financial Corp

* On september 16, capital bank corp -entered into a settlement regarding alleged improper assessment and collection of overdraft fees

* Co will pay $1.5 million to settle litigation which will be payable after preliminary court approval of settlement

* To not use weekend,holiday batch processing for at least 36 months following final court approval of the settlement

* To not use debit re-sequencing, weekend,holiday high-to-low posting for at least 36 months following court approval of settlement