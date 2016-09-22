BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday sells church street building for $2.8 mln

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Ruby Tuesday Inc:
* Ruby Tuesday Inc announces sale of church street building and consolidation of Maryville restaurant support center
* Has entered into an agreement with Altar'd state to sell its church street property for $2.8 million
* Announced plans to consolidate its restaurant support center at its property at 333 e. Broadway avenue in Maryville, TN by Jan 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
