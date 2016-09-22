版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 04:26 BJT

BRIEF-Man Group posts 5.13 pct stake in SciClone Pharmaceuticals as of Sept. 16 - SEC Filing

Sept 22 SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Man Group Plc reports 5.13 pct passive stake in SciClone Pharmaceuticals as of September 16, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dd9CDi) Further company coverage:

