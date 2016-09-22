版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 04:37 BJT

BRIEF-Female Health Co further adjourns special shareholders meeting to Oct 14

Sept 22 Female Health Co:

* Special meeting of shareholders scheduled for today has been adjourned to Friday, October 14, 2016

* The female health company announces further adjournment of special meeting of shareholders to October 14, 2016

* Postponed meeting on vote on five proposals related to proposed merger with aspen park pharmaceuticals, inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

