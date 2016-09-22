BRIEF-Lockheed Martin amends board and restate bylaws

Sept 22 Lockheed Martin Corp

* Lockheed Martin Corp says effective September 22, 2016, the board of Lockheed Martin amended and restated bylaws primarily to implement proxy access

* Says a new section 1.11 has been added to the bylaws - SEC filing

* Section to permit a stockholder owning at least 3% of outstanding stock continuously for at least 3 years to nominate director nominees

* Says the bylaws were also amended to remove section 2.05 which provided for a position of vice-chairman