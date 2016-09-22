版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 04:42 BJT

BRIEF-Victory Capital Management reports 7.8 pct passive stake in Logmein

Sept 22 Logmein Inc

* Victory Capital Management Inc reports 7.8 percent passive stake in Logmein Inc as of July 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2d3C1OW) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐