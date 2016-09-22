版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Servotronics says Cari Jaroslawsky submitted her resignation as CFO

Sept 22 Servotronics Inc

* On September 16, 2016 Cari Jaroslawsky submitted her resignation as CFO - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2d3CuRn) Further company coverage:

