BRIEF-Cintas Corp says co and unit entered into a US$600 mln revolving credit facility

Sept 22 Cintas Corp

* Says facility contains a letter of credit sub-facility of up to us$200 million and a us$250 million term loan facility

* Credit facilities replace cintas corporation 's existing revolving credit facility entered into on may 28, 2004

* On sept 16, 2016, co and unit entered into a us$600 million revolving credit facility

* The revolving credit facility, along with term loan facility mature in september 2021