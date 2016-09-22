BRIEF-American Airlines entered amendment to credit and guaranty agreement on Sept 22 - SEC Filing

Sept 22 American Airlines Group:

* On Sept 22, Co, American Airlines Group entered into second amendment to credit and guaranty agreement dated as of April 20, 2015

* Revolving credit facility under the 2015 credit agreement remains unchanged

* Pursuant to second amendment, the interest rate margin was reduced to 1.50% for loans with interest rates based on an index

* Amendment reduced the interest rate margin on the 2016 term loans to 2.50% for those loans with interest rates based on LIBOR