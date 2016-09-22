版本:
BRIEF-CDI and International Business Machines have entered into a master statement of work

Sept 22 Cdi Corp

* CDI Corporation, a unit of CDI Corp and International Business Machines Corporation have entered into a master statement of work

* MSOW replaces previous master statement of work between CDI and IBM which became effective on December 31, 2011.

* MSOW became effective on September 17, 2016 & remains in effect until September 16, 2018 or until all services provided by CDI are completed

* Says pursuant to MSOW, CDI will provide information technology staffing and other services to IBM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

