2016年 9月 23日

BRIEF-Western digital reports CEO Stephen D. Milligan's compensation

Sept 22 Western Digital Corp

* Says CEO Stephen D. Milligan FY 2016 total compensation $10.5 million versus $11.7 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing

* CFO Mark Long's fy 2016 total compensation was $4.2 million versus $3.3 million in FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

