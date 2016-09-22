版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-Carriage services' size of board will decrease from six to five members

Sept 22 Carriage Services Inc

* In connection with Decarlo's retirement, size of board will decrease from six to five members, effective September 30 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐