BRIEF-Glu mobile and Kimsaprincess entered into amendment no. 3 to existing license agreement

Sept 22 Glu Mobile Inc

* On Sept 16,Co, Kimsaprincess, Kim Kardashian West'S Corporation, entered into amendment no. 3 to existing license agreement

* Says once term ends, Glu is permitted to continue selling games it developed during term during a sell off period of 12 months

* Glu, Kimsaprincess agreed to extend term of agreement by an additional year such that term is now scheduled to end on June 30, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: