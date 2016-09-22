版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-W. P. Carey says increases quarterly dividend to $0.985/shr

Sept 22 W. P. Carey Inc

* W. P. Carey Inc increases quarterly dividend to $0.985 per share

* Board of directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.985 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐