2016年 9月 23日

BRIEF-Pentwater Capital reports passive stake of 18.8 pct in Tobira Therapeutics

Sept 22 Tobira Therapeutics Inc

* Pentwater Capital Management Lp reports passive stake of 18.8 percent in Tobira Therapeutics inc as of september 20, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2d3FltC) Further company coverage:

