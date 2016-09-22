版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-PRA Group says its UK biz receives full authorization from financial conduct authority

Sept 22 PRA Group Inc

* Pra Group (UK) receives full authorization from the financial conduct authority

* Says its UK business has received full authorization from financial conduct authority Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

