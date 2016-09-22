BRIEF-Sphere 3D, FBC Holdings S.A R.L. enter into a term loan agreement

Sept 22 Sphere 3d Corp :

* Co, FBC holdings S.A R.L., have entered into a term loan agreement, dated as of September 16, 2016

* Says lender will provide the company a $2.5 million term loan facility, which will mature on January 31, 2018

* Term loan facility will mature on January 31, 2018.