BRIEF-Medley Capital:Enters into amendment no. 1 to its existing amended and restated senior secured revolving credit with certain lenders

Sept 22 Medley Capital Corp :

* Facilities were amended to decrease the minimum stockholders' equity covenant from $400 million to $350 million

* On Sept 16, entered into amendment No. 1 to its existing amended and restated senior secured revolving credit with certain lenders

* Facilities were amended to add limit to total amount of repurchases by the company of its stock to $65.5 million over lifetime of facilities Source text - bit.ly/2crK60z Further company coverage: