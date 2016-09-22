版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 07:48 BJT

BRIEF-China Gold International Resources appoints Guan Shiliang as vice president

Sept 23 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd :

* Appoints Guan Shiliang as vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

