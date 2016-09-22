版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 07:02 BJT

BRIEF-4Licensing files for chapter 11 bankruptcy

Sept 22 4licensing Corp:

* 4Licensing Corp files for chapter 11 bankruptcy

* Plan of reorganization has not yet been finalized, but management does not currently anticipate any recovery for shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

