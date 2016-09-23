BRIEF-Blackstone completes placement of 13.6 million shares in Scout24 AG- bookrunner

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Credit Suisse
* Blackstone Group L.P. Through Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.À R.L. and German Bmep Ord Gmbh & Co. Kg complete placement of 13.6 million shares in Scout24 AG
* Have placed 13,646,225 shares in scout24, representing c.12.7 pct of total number of shares in an accelerated book-building at a price of eur 31.60 per placed share
* Settlement of sale is expected to occur on 27 September 2016
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
