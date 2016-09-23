BRIEF-Blackstone completes placement of 13.6 million shares in Scout24 AG- bookrunner

Sept 23 Credit Suisse

* Blackstone Group L.P. Through Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.À R.L. and German Bmep Ord Gmbh & Co. Kg complete placement of 13.6 million shares in Scout24 AG

* Have placed 13,646,225 shares in scout24, representing c.12.7 pct of total number of shares in an accelerated book-building at a price of eur 31.60 per placed share

* Settlement of sale is expected to occur on 27 September 2016