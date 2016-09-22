版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 05:04 BJT

BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics responds to recent trading activity

Sept 22 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc :

* Says not aware of any corporate developments that would cause recent movement in company's share price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

