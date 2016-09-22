版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-Saul Centers declares qtrly dividend of $0.47/shr

Sept 22 Saul Centers Inc

* Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share on common stock

* Dividend represents a $0.04 increase over amount paid in prior year's comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

