BRIEF-Pattern Energy to buy interest in Armow Wind power facility

Sept 22 Pattern Energy Group Inc:

* To acquire a 90 MW interest in operating 180 MW Armow Wind power facility in Ontario, Canada from Pattern Energy Group LP

* Total cash funding commitment of approximately $132 million

* Acquisition will be funded with available liquidity and is expected to close within 45 days

* Armow Wind will be jointly owned by Pattern Energy and Samsung Renewable Energy Inc

* Acquisition will be immediately accretive upon closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: