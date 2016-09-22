版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-Chegg enters into revolving line of credit pursuant

Sept 22 Chegg Inc

* On September 21, 2016, entered into revolving line of credit pursuant to a credit agreement, dated September 21, 2016

* Credit agreement provides a $30 million unsecured revolving line of credit; may request bank to increase line of credit by $20 million

* Line of credit matures on September 21, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐