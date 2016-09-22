版本:
BRIEF-Marcopolo sells 4.5 million common shares of New Flyer Industries

Sept 22 Marcopolo Sa

* Sold 4.5 million common shares of New Flyer Industries Inc

* Marcopolo SA says disposition of shares was undertaken by Marcopolo to realize a cash return on a portion of its investment in New Flyer

* Currently intends to maintain its equity stake in New Flyer

* Following completion of transaction, Marcopolo remains largest shareholder of New Flyer with an about 10.8% stake

* Paulo Cezar Da Silva Nunes will continue as a member of board of directors of New Flyer.

* Sold 4.5 million common shares of New Flyer representing about 7.4% of issued and outstanding common shares of New Flyer

* Sale of New Flyer shares was a secondary sale on a "bought block trade" basis at a sale price of $40.40 per share

* Paulo Cezar Da Silva Nunes to continue as a member of board of directors of New Flyer. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

