公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Nicolet Bankshares says exited participation in the Small Business Lending Fund

Sept 22 Nicolet Bankshares Inc

* Says exited participation in the SBLF (Small Business Lending Fund) by redeeming in full its remaining outstanding series C preferred stock issued to treasury Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2d3BDAb) Further company coverage:

