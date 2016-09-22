版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-Turquoise Hill announces disposal of shares of SouthGobi Resources

Sept 22 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd

* Disposed 375,000 common shares of SouthGobi Resources Ltd on September 22, 2016 at an average price of CDN$0.2780 per share

* Turquoise Hill announces disposal of shares of SouthGobi Resources

* Owns approximately 9.9198% of SouthGobi's issued and outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

