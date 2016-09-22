版本:
BRIEF-Planet fitness announces secondary offering of Class A common stock

Sept 22 Planet Fitness Inc

* Stockholders intend to offer for sale 8 million shares of its Class A common stock

* Selling stockholders will receive all of net proceeds from the offering

* Planet Fitness, Inc announces secondary offering of Class A common stock by selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

