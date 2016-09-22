版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 04:54 BJT

BRIEF-Glaukos says international study shows favorable 3-year results of 2 Glaukos iStent trabecular micro-bypass stents as initial treatment for naïve glaucoma

Sept 22 Glaukos Corp

* International study shows favorable 3-year results of 2 glaukos istent trabecular micro-bypass stents as initial treatment for naïve glaucoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐