BRIEF-Park National to pay civil money penalty of $500,000 to SEC - SEC Filing

Sept 22 Park National Corp:

* To pay, within 10 days of entry of order, a civil money penalty in amount of $500,000 to SEC - SEC Filing

* Settlement closes SEC's investigation into Co's accounting for allowance for loan losses for impaired loans at vision bank in 2010, 2011

* Consented to entry of order by SEC on Sept 21 which made findings and imposed a cease-and-desist order and civil money penalties