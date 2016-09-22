版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Performance Sports Group ups CEO's annual base salary to $1.5 mln - SEC Filing

Sept 22 Performance Sports Group Ltd:

* Performance Sports Group says board approved increase to annual base salary of CEO Harlan Kent to $1.5 million, effective August 1, 2016

* Kent will receive this increase in salary instead of initial award of stock options and restricted stock units Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2d0xMQG) Further company coverage:

