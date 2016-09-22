BRIEF-Performance Sports Group ups CEO's annual base salary to $1.5 mln - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Performance Sports Group Ltd:
* Performance Sports Group says board approved increase to annual base salary of CEO Harlan Kent to $1.5 million, effective August 1, 2016
* Kent will receive this increase in salary instead of initial award of stock options and restricted stock units Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2d0xMQG) Further company coverage:
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.