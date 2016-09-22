版本:
BRIEF-Pacific Iron Ore announces update on sale of Ontario gold properties

Sept 22 Pacific Iron Ore Corp

* Continues to work with purchaser on sale of its interests in st. Anthony's gold project as well as its other ontario properties

* Says anticipates that transaction will close in "near future"

* Pacific iron ore corporation announces update on sale of ontario gold properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

