版本:
中国
2016年 9月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Novatel Wireless:T.C.L.,Jade Ocean Global to pay $4 mln fee to NEWCO in case of termination

Sept 22 Novatel Wireless Inc :

* If either party terminates deal under certain circumstances, T.C.L., Jade Ocean Global limited to pay NEWCO termination fee of $4 million Source text - bit.ly/2cpiX9o Further company coverage:

