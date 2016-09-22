BRIEF-Archrock entered fourth amendment, consent and waiver to credit agreement on Sept 21

Sept 22 Archrock Inc:

* Amendment further extended to no later than Dec 31, deadline by which co is required to deliver qtrly reports for quarter ended March 31, 2016 - SEC Filing

* On September 21, entered fourth amendment, consent and waiver to credit agreement

* Under 4th amendment, lenders extended waivers to Dec 31, 2016 unless on or prior to that date, co delivers replacement financial information

* Amendment extended to no later than Dec 31, deadline by which co is required to deliver qtrly reports for quarters ended June 30, Sept 30 2016